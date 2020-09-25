DORMAN LADD HOLCOMB
December 15, 1946 ˜ September 15, 2020
Beloved husband, father and brother Dorman Ladd Holcomb passed away Sept. 15, 2020 of heart failure. He was born Dec. 15, 1946 to Dorman Holcomb and Olive Holcomb in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School and was an Eagle Scout of Troop 316.
He spent one year at Clark College and then joined the Army for three years; one year was spent in Vietnam. Dorman then went to Washington State University for three years and received a degree in architecture and construction.
Dorman had several jobs but in 1976, he founded T Square Remodeling and specialized in home remodeling. At first, he was the only carpenter, but went on to become a major salesperson for his company. He was in business for 32 years before retiring in 2008. Although he retired, Dorman still kept busy building various projects.
He thought highly of the Greater Clark County Rotary and was a long-time member. He received a Paul Harris Award. The Rotary helps many organizations such as Open House Ministries, Habitat for Humanity, People with Disabilities and many other endeavors. If it involved building something, Dorman was always willing to lend his expertise to Rotary. He also helped with projects at Friends of the Carpenter.
Dorman was a charter member of Cascade Presbyterian Church and helped to build the original church. He also helped to add classrooms. He was instrumental in helping to design the new sanctuary and was the liaison between the church and the construction company. For many years, he did maintenance and repairs for the church as well.
Dorman loved boating and was a long-time member of the U.S. Power Squadron. He taught classes on boating information and safety. Dorman and his wife, Sue, spent many vacations in the San Juan Islands and the Olympic Peninsula on their boats. He had many interests which included skiing, boating, golfing, hunting and fishing.
Dorman was always optimistic, positive, really liked people and socializing with everyone. He always had a good sense of humor.
Dorman is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue; two sons, Ty Holcomb and his wife, Lisa, of Seattle, WA, and Lang Holcomb and his wife, Sara, of Vancouver; brother, Ward Holcomb and his wife, Cassy of Battle Ground, WA; and sister, Sharon Holcomb and husband, Fred Farnell of Michigan. He had four grandchildren, Katalina, Zander, Xavier and Max; numerous nephews and nieces, Michael, Rebecca, Ariane, Mathew, Patrick, Josh, Tanner, Emily and Alex.
