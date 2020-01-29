Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mae Lee. View Sign Service Information Viewing 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie 16603 NE 142nd Avenue Brush Prairie , WA View Map Send Flowers Funeral 11:00 AM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie 16603 NE 142nd Avenue Brush Prairie , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DORIS MAE LEE

May 18, 1929 ˜ January 26, 2020



Doris Mae Lee, 90 years of age, passed away on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Battle Ground, WA. Doris was born on May 18, 1929 in Medford, WI and lived with her parents, Hemmie and Amelia Kaski in Stetsonville, WI until she moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked as a Nurses Aid at the Abbott Hospital.

Doris married her husband, Daniel (Hiivala) Lee, at her family home in Stetsonville, WI on August 14, 1948. They raised their family in Shakopee, MN and then Prior Lake, MN. They moved to Battle Ground, WA in 1993. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.

Of her greatest joys in life, were first and foremost, her precious Christianity, her family and many Christian friends. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her parents, Hemmie and Amelia Kaski; sisters, Beulah (Sulo) Levanen, DeLyla (Felix) Pekkala, Marilyn (Albert) Johnson, Ardith Rosenlund and Edith Louise Kaski; brothers, Harold (Wilma) Kaski, Oliver Kaski, Wayne (Lillian) Kaski, Virgil Kaski and James Kaski; and a few of her precious and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by 13 children, Bev (Iner) Tapani, Lynn (Keith) Schlecht, Nancy (Roy) Broderson and Fawn (Dale) Waliezer, all of Battle Ground, WA, Dan Lee of Cougar, WA, Terry (Siv) Lee of Minnetrista, MN, Jack (Kay) Lee, Kathryn (Jalmar) Wisti of Battle Ground, WA, Jim (Karen) Lee of Woodland, WA, Deanna (Doug) Wuebben of Hancock, MI, Scott (Tamera) Lee, JoAnn (John) Ek of Battle Ground and Gary (Maria) Lee of Brush Prairie, WA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Dave (Carol) Hiivala and Patrick Lipe and sister-in-law, Cindy Hiivala, all of Minneapolis, MN; and sister-in-law, Ruth Kaski and brother-in-law, John Rosenlund of Battle Ground, WA; along with a large host of Christian friends.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30th from 7-8:00 p.m. with a Funeral to be held on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Avenue, Brush Prairie, WA 98606.



