DORIS LEOLA (WEST) MATSON

May 23, 1932 ˜ September 14, 2019



Doris Leola Matson was born in Watertown, SD. She passed away in Brush Prairie, WA, at the age of 87.

Doris loved Jesus, her family, and painting was a favorite pastime.

She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Clara Matson; son-in-law, Reuben Aho; grandson, Ross Aho; and grandson, Leroy Aho.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Matson of Brush Prairie; brother, Jerry West of Vancouver, WA; 10 children: Nola Aho of Frazee, MN; Mona Matson, of Hayti, SD; Connie (Ron) Seppanen of Bryant, SD; Pattie (Jeff) Aho of Rindge, NH; Jay (Diane) Matson of Yacolt, WA; Lois (Kurt) Somero of Sophia, NC; Sallie (John) Seppanen of Bryant, SD; Burt (Inna) Matson of Amboy, WA; Jerry Matson of Brush Prairie, WA; and Sara West of Battle Ground, WA; 65 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren - and more on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at the Hockinson Apostolic Lutheran Church, 16108 NE 192nd Avenue, Brush Prairie, WA. Interment will be at Gravel Point Cemetery. Calling Hours: Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Funeral: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service and meal.

