DORIS JEAN BROUHARD
June 9, 1927 ˜ March 7, 2020
Our Mother, Doris Jean Brouhard, of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 7, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Onida, SD, to Percy and Sadie (Beebe) Smith.
Doris belonged to the View Homemakers Club and enjoyed bowling, Bunco and gardening.
Doris is survived by her brother, Gene (Cathie) Smith; 7 children: Rhonda (Dick) Weseman, Melanie (Lee) Voreis, Ted (Patty) Brouhard, Tracy Brouhard, Gloria (Trace) Keesee, Tony (Debra) Brouhard and Dale Brouhard (Estele Mora); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton Brouhard Jr.; and grandchildren, Madeleine Brouhard and Jayden Forbes.
There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 1:00p.m. on Friday, March 13th.
Contributions can be made to Kaiser Hospice.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 11, 2020