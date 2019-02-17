Obituary Guest Book View Sign



DORIS HALAIN SEEKINS

April 23, 1919 ˜ February 12, 2019



Doris Halain Seekins passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019 in Kalispell, MT. She was born on April 23, 1919 to Swedish immigrants Ellen and John Peter Berglund on a farm in Center City, MN.

Doris married Robert ”Bob” Seekins on November 24, 1938. She moved to Vancouver, WA in 1941 with Bob where they raised their children.

During this time, she worked for Jantzen Swimwear as a Production Engineer, and later opened a factory in Brazil. Doris leaves behind her two daughters, Joyce Urban of Brush Prairie, WA and Janis Munger of Vancouver, WA; in addition to 11 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 51 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Seekins; brothers, Phil and Ralph; and sister, Myrtle Berglund.

Doris’ family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and volunteers of Kalispell hospice center, and other caregivers that were there in her final time of need. For that we are forever grateful.

Funeral services for Doris Seekins will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Home Options Hospice, c/o Hospice, 275 Corporate Drive #600, Kalispell, MT 59901.

