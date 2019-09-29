DORIS ELEANOR NEEL
September 23, 1930 ˜ September 25, 2019
Our Mom, Our Grandma, Our Friend
Celebrate Her Life
Doris Eleanor Neel passed away at home in Vancouver, WA, on Sept. 25, 2019. She was born in Havre, MT to Alm and Thelma Arntzen on Sept. 23, 1930. She graduated from Fergus County High School in 1947 and later from the University of Montana-Business Admin. in June 1951 (Alpha Phi Sorority).
Doris married Bill Neel on Sept. 7, 1955. They owned and operated one of the first A&W’s in Montana and went on to open 5 other different businesses in Oregon and Washington. She also worked as a Home Ec teacher.
Doris enjoyed playing bridge, golf, cooking with her grandkids, and helping with political campaigns (Rep.!).
She leaves behind her children, Carla (Jack) Thoreson, Mark (Sherri) Neel, Krista Neel, Scott (Renee) Neel and Craig Neel (her favorite); eight grandkids; and seven great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 50+ years, Bill; her brother, Kenneth; and her sister, Helen.
A viewing will be held on Sun., Oct. 6, from 12-9 p.m. with a memorial service on Mon., Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A reception in the hospitality room will follow from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019