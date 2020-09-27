DORIS ELAINE SMITH
Doris Elaine Smith passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in Ridgefield, WA. She was born in 1941 in White Earth, NC to Harvey George and Norine Ileda Andersen. Doris was a graduate of Fort Vancouver High School.
She was a member of First Church of God in Vancouver, WA, and was employed for Payroll NW. Doris enjoyed traveling and fellowship with her friends.
Doris was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved cooking authentic Norwegian food.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Smith; children, Tamra Smith, Kari Cooke and Rick Smith; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Moonlight Events (formerly Hostess House), 10017 NE 6th Ave, Vancouver. Donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Smile Train.
