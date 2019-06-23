Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. Belleque. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DORIS E. BELLEQUE

May 28, 1923 ˜ June 13, 2019



Doris E. Belleque, passed away on June 13th, 2019 in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 96 years young.

Doris Evelyn Taylor was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 28th, 1923 to Nettie and Edward Taylor. At six weeks of age, she moved with her family to Portland, Oregon where she attended Binnsmead Grade School and graduated from Commerce (Cleveland) High School in 1941.

On April 6th, 1942, Doris married Arthur A. Belleque in Oakland, California. In 1945, they moved back to Portland where in 1946, son Arthur Jr. “Jerry” was born. In late 1946, they returned to Oakland/Grass Valley, California where they lived until 1953 when they returned to the Portland area. Daughter Rochelle “Shelly” was born in 1954. In 1983, Doris relocated for the last time to Vancouver, Washington.

Doris held a variety of jobs before her family arrived at which time she became a stay at home mom. Then in 1967, she returned to work at Kaiser Hospital on North Greely where she stayed until her retirement in 1985. She was very proud of her work with Kaiser Home Health and later helping establish the Durable Medical Equipment Department at Kaiser which still exists today. In 1938, she became a member of Woodman of the World and in 1940 joined their drill team. She remained an active member of WOW Rose City Camp 77 until her death.

In 1976, Doris became interested in traditional jazz and attended many festivals throughout the world where she made many new friends, some of which she continued to be in touch with. Her favorite city was Buchs, Switzerland but she always said the United States of America was the best place of all.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Rochelle, 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law and friend, Yolanda, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, cousin, Leonard Springer, Edmonds, OK and her ’special’ niece, Darcy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Art, son, Jerry, her parents, four brothers and three sisters, one grandson, two great-grandsons, a niece and a nephew.

At her request, no services will be held. A party to celebrate Doris’ life will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to Portland Dixieland Jazz Society, P.O. Box 644, Troutdale, Oregon 97060.

