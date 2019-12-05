Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Anna Olga Wedepohl. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary



DORIS ANNA OLGA WEDEPOHL

June 15, 1926 ˜ November 29, 2019



Doris Anna Olga Wedepohl of Bellingham, WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 29, 2019, with her family by her side at Mount Baker Care Center.

Doris was born June 15, 1925, in Wapato, WA, the first of four daughters. Her father was the Lutheran minister at Wapato and also ministered to the Native Americans on the reservation in Wapato.

Doris completed her RN degree in June 1945 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Vancouver, WA. She married Merlin Wedephol Oct. 12, 1946, after Merlin’s return from the military service in World War II. They built their family home in rural Vancouver (Salmon Creek) and raised their three children.

After her youngest daughter entered middle school, Doris took a nursing job in the Vancouver Clinic assisting the OB physicians. After moving to Bellingham in 2004 they became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Her husband Merlin died in November 2007. Doris will be buried next to her husband in Vancouver.

Doris is survived by son, Merlin, Jr. (Claudia) Wedepohl of Bellingham; daughters, Anne (David) Huber of Bellingham, and Susan (Bruce) Griggs of Visalia, CA; and eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of Doris’ caregivers both at Cordata Place and Mount Baker Care Center for their loving and professional attention to her needs. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Bellingham, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Vancouver. Following a private burial, a 2 p.m. reception will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vancouver on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.

