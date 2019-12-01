DONOVAN C. FLECK JR.
October 14, 1971 ˜ November 12, 2019
Donovan C. Fleck Jr., aka DJ, age 48, was taken too soon. He passed away at his home in Centralia, WA, on Nov. 12, 2019. DJ was born Oct. 14, 1971, to Donovan Fleck Sr. and Janice Smith Fleck in Buffalo, NY. The family moved to Vancouver, WA. in 1977 where DJ had a full and happy childhood with his older sister, Tina Fleck and two younger brothers, Paul Fleck and Allen Fleck.
Enlisting in 1986, DJ proudly and honorably served in the US Army as a reservist for eight years. He met the love of his life, Ellen (Conway) Fleck and married her in 1991, raising their two children together.
DJ was a modest, hard-working, easy-going man. He lived lightheartedly, always a smile on his face and always willing to lend a hand. A skilled tradesman and mechanic, DJ enjoyed his work in maintenance, time with his family, supporting his favorite team the Seahawks, watching NASCAR and made the best cheesecake. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his daughter, Krystal; both parents, Donovan Sr. and Janice; his three siblings, Tina, Paul and Allen and their spouses; as well as his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 1, 2019