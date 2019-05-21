Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Sue Wolther. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONNA S. WOLTHER

July 7, 1940 ˜ May 15, 2019



Donna Sue Wolther passed away May 15, 2019 in Vancouver. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 7, 1940 to James H. and Berniece M. Semons.

Donna served in the US Army from 1963-1965. She worked for many years at Clark College and retired as Director of Business Services. She also taught Accounting. Donna was a graduate of Clark College (AA), the University of Portland (BBA), and Portland State University (MBA).

When she retired from Clark College, Donna and her husband, Charles (Chuck) Wolther, moved to Ocean Beach, Washington. After the Chuck’s death, Donna returned to Vancouver where she had an active volunteer and social life. She made many new friends through her membership in the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary, Post 7824, the Vancouver

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She leaves behind her companion Daryl Hossler, sons, James (Carol) and Jerry Hampton, four grandsons, six great grandchildren, many friends and her beloved cats Dennis and Pugsly.

There will be a celebration of life (potluck) and sharing of memories Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the VFW Post 7824, 400 N Andresen Rd., Vancouver, from 2-4 pm. A private burial will be at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date.

Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made in her honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation (

Please sign her guestbook @

Donna Sue Wolther passed away May 15, 2019 in Vancouver. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 7, 1940 to James H. and Berniece M. Semons.Donna served in the US Army from 1963-1965. She worked for many years at Clark College and retired as Director of Business Services. She also taught Accounting. Donna was a graduate of Clark College (AA), the University of Portland (BBA), and Portland State University (MBA).When she retired from Clark College, Donna and her husband, Charles (Chuck) Wolther, moved to Ocean Beach, Washington. After the Chuck’s death, Donna returned to Vancouver where she had an active volunteer and social life. She made many new friends through her membership in the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary, Post 7824, the Vancouver Elks Lodge 821, and the Emblem Club. Donna also volunteered for many years at Peace Health Southwest Washington Medical Center. Donna was a talented quilter and belonged to the Liberty Belle quilting group, making numerous quilts for patients at the VA Medical Center in Vancouver.Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She leaves behind her companion Daryl Hossler, sons, James (Carol) and Jerry Hampton, four grandsons, six great grandchildren, many friends and her beloved cats Dennis and Pugsly.There will be a celebration of life (potluck) and sharing of memories Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the VFW Post 7824, 400 N Andresen Rd., Vancouver, from 2-4 pm. A private burial will be at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date.Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made in her honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation ( garysinisefoundation.org ) or to a .Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations