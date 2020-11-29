DONNA MARIE OVERTON
December 25, 1937 ˜ November 3, 2020
Donna and her twin sister, Dorothy, were born Christmas Day, 1937 in Vancouver, WA, to Bessie and Howard Gregory. They, along with their four brothers and one sister, attended school in Vancouver, Toledo, Chenowith, The Dalles and graduated in 1957 from Pendleton High School.
Donna loved all animals but was especially CRAZY about horses.
In 1959, Donna met the love of her life, Lyle Overton and they were married Jan. 16, 1960. Lyle shared Donna’s love of animals so they purchased a small farm in Hockinson, where they raised Appaloosa horses and their three children. They were leaders of the Horsemasters 4-H club and very involved members of the Columbia River Appaloosa Horse Club. Through their horses, they made many wonderful lifelong friends. Donna attended the Chief Joseph Trail Ride for 50 years. She loved visiting with all of their friends that went on the ride. She worked at The Totem Pole Restaurant, taught tole painting, and, after the kids grew up, worked for Hickory Farms at Vancouver Mall. She was an avid artist, loved to sew, quilt, garden, and collect ALL things horses.
Although Donna had been suffering from dementia for several years, it was important to Lyle that they celebrate their 60th anniversary with a gathering of friends and family. She had a great time socializing.
Unfortunately, Lyle passed away suddenly on Feb. 29, 2020, which devastated Donna. Now they are together again along with all of their beloved animals.
Donna is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Higgins, Shawn (Virginia) Overton, and Kevin (Kim) Overton; grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Higgins, Erin Higgins and Morgan Overton; great-grandsons, Gabriel Higgins and Cash Overton.
She was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Bessie Gregory; husband, Lyle; brothers, Howard, Jim, Roy and Dale Gregory; sister, Florence; and great-grandson Zachary Higgins.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits