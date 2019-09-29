Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Higgins. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Green Meadows Country Club Send Flowers Obituary



DONNA MARIE HIGGINS

April 15, 1936 ˜ September 15, 2019



Donna Marie (Miles) Higgins, 83, passed away due to complications from dementia. Born in The Dalles, OR on April 15, 1936 to Charles Miles and Nellie Baker. Donna’s early years were spent between her mother’s home and her Aunt Dorothy’s, whom she adored.

She married the love of her life, Harmon M. Higgins, Jr., on Dec. 4, 1953, spending 53 wonderful years together.

During her working years, Donna was employed at Armor Meatpacking, Nabisco, Del Monte and Syndine Corporation. She was most proud of the time she spent at Syndine Corporation, where she made many friends.

After their retirement, Donna and Harmon traveled extensively. They loved cruising.

In 2003, Dinky, a black Pomeranian, joined their family. Both Harmon and Donna worshiped her. After Harmon’s death in 2006, Donna and Dinky were inseparable. In 2012, Donna moved to Mallard Landing Assisted Living where she met George Bennett. George courted Donna until she fell in love with him. On Feb. 15, 2014, George and Donna committed to one another in a ceremony at Mallard Landing.

Donna loved music and loved to dance. She enjoyed planning and having parties for her friends and family. Donna was also an accomplished cake decorator. She made many extravagant cakes for her grandchildren’s birthday parties. All who knew Donna know that bling was her thing, whether it be sparkling clothing or shining jewelry.

Donna is survived by her son, John; daughter-in-law, Kelly; grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) and Erin (Doug); her great-grandson, Gabriel; sister-in-law, Betty Burleson; nephews, Lloyd (Brenda) Rhine, Nick (Tonia) Rhine, Roy (Lisa) Rhine; and niece, Lillian (Glenn) Barker. She was preceded in death by husband, Harmon (2006); companion, George (2014); great-grandson, Zachary (2010); and constant companion, Dinky (2016).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Green Meadows Country Club on Sun., Oct. 6th at 1:00p.m. Attendees are requested to wear some ‘bling’ in her honor.

Please sign her guest book @

