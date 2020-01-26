DONNA MARIE CARLSON GARNER
December 31, 1939 ˜ January 13, 2020
Donna Marie Carlson Garner went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 13, 2020. She was 80 years young. She was born on December 31, 1939, in Odessa, Washington, to Arnold R. Carlson, Sr. and his wife Matilda ’Tillie’ Carlson. Donna has 2 living siblings: brother, Arnold Carlson, Jr. (wife Nelda) and sister, Beverly Durbin, (husband Ray). She also had a brother, Raynard Carlson, who passed away at age 3.
Donna was a loving, proud mother to 5 children: 2 sons: Ronald S. Foerster and Douglas A. Foerster (wife Sherri) and 3 daughters: Teresa L. Price (husband Kenny), Lori A. Mackey and Karren M. Kalini. She was a loving source of wisdom to her 6 grandsons: Brandon (1982-2010), Tyler, Sean, Chris, Erik and Aaren, and to her 4 great-grandchildren: Charlie, Hayden, Lilian and Laila. And lest we forget, the one true love of her life, a sweet faced, teddybear puppy named Boomer.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing games, talking, and laughing. She was a master gardener, loved to paint, and enjoyed many different craft projects. She was a talented pianist and vocalist. Donna was an exceptional cook and baker. She was an incredibly gifted home interior decorator and spent several years in that profession.
Donna retired from the City of Vancouver, Parks and Recreation Dept. (Luepke Center) after 20+ years, last serving as Event Coordinator for the 50+ program. She truly enjoyed her time in that position, as she was able to chat with, and entertain so many people, all at once, every day.
She was an avid football and basketball fan watching every game she could, from the Seahawks, to the Blazers, to the Ducks.
Donna was an interesting and humorous conversationalist. She could make fast friends with everyone she met.
She was a faithful believer and follower of Jesus Christ, and is with Him now, in their eternal home, forevermore.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at First Evangelical Church, 4120 St. John’s Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020