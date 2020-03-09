DONNA LYNN MCDOUGALL
November 6, 1936 ˜ February 27, 2020
The final voyage of Donna Lynn ”Ironsides” McDougall of Vancouver, WA, ended with the silence of her cannons, standing down her guns, surrendering her helm to the boatmen. She can finally hold her granddaughter. Fair winds and following seas.
She was born Nov. 6, 1936 to John and Joyce (McKenzie) Shaw in Joplin, MO.
Donna was employed at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rainbird Sprinkler Company.
She enjoyed crocheting and art.
Donna is survived by her son, John Allan McDougall (and favorite daughter-in-law, Cara); and daughter, Tamie Lynn Towers; and grandson, Ted Towers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan McDougall; daughter, Teena Towers; her granddaughter, Colleen Penelope McDougall; and beloved dog, JoJo.
Special thanks to her lifelong friend, Sylvia Divine.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020