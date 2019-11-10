Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Leeper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONNA LEEPER

April 2, 1935 ˜ October 22, 2019



Donna Leeper, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away from complications related to Alzheimer’s in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by family on October 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Donna is now in the arms of our loving God.

Donna was born to Maybelle and Bert Walker on April 2, 1935 in Gooding, Idaho, and was the eldest of three girls. She attended school in Gooding, graduating as salutatorian of her class in 1953, and then attended Idaho State College.

Donna married her high school sweetheart Rod Leeper on November 26, 1954. Rod has said it was the best decision he ever made. Donna accompanied her husband on his tour of duty in the Army from 1955 to 1957, spending time in Oklahoma and California. They returned to Gooding in 1957, at which time they started their family of three girls and one boy. In 1966 they left Gooding and moved to Beaverton, Oregon and have lived in the Beaverton and Vancouver, Washington area since then.

Donna worked for the Beaverton School District for 25 years and retired in 1994. Upon retirement, traveling with her husband was what she wanted to do. The first trip was a cruise, which she fell in love with. They were able to take many cruises, as well as spend winters in Hawaii and Arizona.

Donna was an avid reader and took pride in teaching her children and grandchildren to read at an early age. Donna’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother and raising her family, which she did with much love, dedication and sacrifice. Family was very important to her. Everybody who knew Donna loved her, and there is a huge void in the lives of those left behind. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Rod Leeper; daughters, Lori (Mal) Joseph, Lesa (Mike) Niehuser and Lana Meyer; son, Rodney Craig Leeper; sister, Sharon Sorelle; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maybelle and Bert Walker; sister, Roberta Cady; and granddaughter, Megan (Niehuser) Baranowski.

Arrangements for a family memorial service to celebrate the life of Donna W. Leeper are pending.

