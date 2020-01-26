DONNA LEE DONEY
September 17, 1950 ˜ January 16, 2020
Donna Lee Doney, 69, of Skamania, WA, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Portland, OR.
Donna leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Fred Doney; her children, Jerry Coleman, Laurie Katke, Cynthia Hauber, Robert Doney, Greg Doney, Darren Doney and Mark Guthrie; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Warehouse Church, 850 6th St., Washougal, WA 98671 on April 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Cremation by Brown’s Funeral Home, Camas, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020