DONNA LAVONNE TIMMONS
November 14, 1931 ˜ January 5, 2020
Donna LaVonne Timmons passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2020 in St. George, UT. To the very end she was loved by all who came in contact with her.
Donna was born in Tillamook, OR. She was always proud of her Swiss heritage from her father’s Toedtli family. She avidly maintained genealogical records.
Clarence E. “Tim” Timmons and Donna were married nearly 65 years, when he died in 2014. They primarily lived in Vancouver, WA and Redding, CA.
Donna loved lighthouses and anything pertaining to the beach, also gardening, cake decorating, and cross-stitch.
Donna leaves three children, Jerry, Fred and Rhandi; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
At Donna’s request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT. (435) 673-2454
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 8, 2020