Donna Irene Ferguson
DONNA IRENE FERGUSON
October 18, 1934 ˜ July 18, 2020

Donna Irene Payson was born in Vancouver, WA on Oct. 18, 1934. The family moved to Battle Ground, WA, where she graduated high school in 1952.
She married Harold Ferguson in 1953, and they had four children. Donna lived in Longview, WA briefly before moving to Kalama, WA, and then to Scotts Mills. In 1974, she moved to Camas, WA where she lived out the remainder of her years.
She is survived by three of her children, Lawrence Ferguson, Karen Baylie Ferguson and Nancy Ferguson; two siblings, Harold Payson and Gladys Payson Stone; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren.
Donna is preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Terrill who passed 23 hours prior on July 17; and daughter, Marlene Bishop Ferguson.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
i worked with donna at pendleton woolen mills for many years . she was a wonderful, funny person. we had a lot in common and she was very helpful in many ways. i also played bunco with her sister maxine for a few years.
barbara krahn
Friend
