Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Faye Manor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONNA FAYE MANOR

January 25, 1938 ˜ December 19, 2019



Donna Faye Manor went home to be with Jesus December 19th, 2019. She was born Donna Brown on January 25th, 1938 in Camas WA.

On February 12th, 1960, Donna was married to George A. Manor. After 51 years of marriage, Jesus called George home in 2011.

Donna and George made their home first in Fern Prairie Camas, and then in Vancouver Heights.

In 1967, they purchased the Minit Mart Store at Park Hill Shopping Center and enjoyed the entire community there. After selling the store, Donna worked at several retail positions including the 88 Cent Store, Clark College and K-Mart. Donna also worked as a cytologist at Emanuel Hospital and retired later from K-Mart.

Donna loved God and being at church. She grew up in the First Church of God. She and George later attended 4th Plain Nazarene Church where she played the piano. Donna always loved music and lived out her faith daily. God’s light was shown to the people around her as she lovingly shared Christ with them.

Donna loved her children: son Dale and Michealine Manor, daughter, Brenda and Gerry Hofman and daughter, Bobbi who sadly passed away last April. Donna has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Donna had a contagious sense of humor and will be missed by all.

A private graveside family service was requested by Donna.

Donations to Gideon’s to purchase Bibles would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Please sign her guest book @

Donna Faye Manor went home to be with Jesus December 19th, 2019. She was born Donna Brown on January 25th, 1938 in Camas WA.On February 12th, 1960, Donna was married to George A. Manor. After 51 years of marriage, Jesus called George home in 2011.Donna and George made their home first in Fern Prairie Camas, and then in Vancouver Heights.In 1967, they purchased the Minit Mart Store at Park Hill Shopping Center and enjoyed the entire community there. After selling the store, Donna worked at several retail positions including the 88 Cent Store, Clark College and K-Mart. Donna also worked as a cytologist at Emanuel Hospital and retired later from K-Mart.Donna loved God and being at church. She grew up in the First Church of God. She and George later attended 4th Plain Nazarene Church where she played the piano. Donna always loved music and lived out her faith daily. God’s light was shown to the people around her as she lovingly shared Christ with them.Donna loved her children: son Dale and Michealine Manor, daughter, Brenda and Gerry Hofman and daughter, Bobbi who sadly passed away last April. Donna has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom she adored.Donna had a contagious sense of humor and will be missed by all.A private graveside family service was requested by Donna.Donations to Gideon’s to purchase Bibles would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close