Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. "Don" Brough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD W. BROUGH

June 26, 1935 ˜ January 17, 2020



Donald W. Brough, 85, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935 in Vancouver.

After he retired from over 30 years at Safeway, Don and Nancy lived on the Wind River where they hosted many Christmas tree cutting get-togethers. A passion Don had was fishing for steelhead on the Wind River. He also enjoyed the outdoors whether it was camping, crabbing at Hood Canal or attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Family meant everything to him.

Don is survived by his three children: Jeff (Julie), Jerry (Cheryl) and Brian (Joann) Brough; eight grandkids and nine great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Nancy (Bork) Brough.

Special thanks to The Hampton’s staff and PeaceHealth Hospice for their exceptional care.

A memorial service was held Jan. 22, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Please sign his guest book @

Donald W. Brough, 85, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935 in Vancouver.After he retired from over 30 years at Safeway, Don and Nancy lived on the Wind River where they hosted many Christmas tree cutting get-togethers. A passion Don had was fishing for steelhead on the Wind River. He also enjoyed the outdoors whether it was camping, crabbing at Hood Canal or attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Family meant everything to him.Don is survived by his three children: Jeff (Julie), Jerry (Cheryl) and Brian (Joann) Brough; eight grandkids and nine great-grandkids.He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Nancy (Bork) Brough.Special thanks to The Hampton’s staff and PeaceHealth Hospice for their exceptional care.A memorial service was held Jan. 22, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close