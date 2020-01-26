DONALD W. BROUGH
June 26, 1935 ˜ January 17, 2020
Donald W. Brough, 85, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935 in Vancouver.
After he retired from over 30 years at Safeway, Don and Nancy lived on the Wind River where they hosted many Christmas tree cutting get-togethers. A passion Don had was fishing for steelhead on the Wind River. He also enjoyed the outdoors whether it was camping, crabbing at Hood Canal or attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Family meant everything to him.
Don is survived by his three children: Jeff (Julie), Jerry (Cheryl) and Brian (Joann) Brough; eight grandkids and nine great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Nancy (Bork) Brough.
Special thanks to The Hampton’s staff and PeaceHealth Hospice for their exceptional care.
A memorial service was held Jan. 22, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020