Donald Rudell Shervey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Rudell Shervey.


DONALD RUDELL SHERVEY
November 25, 1921 ˜ January 28, 2019

Visitation for Donald Shervey of Vancouver, WA,
will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the funeral at
12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019,
at Skyline Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
in Portland, OR.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Funeral Home
Skyline Memorial Gardens
4101 NW Skyline Blvd.
Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6611
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Portland, OR   (503) 292-6611
funeral home direction icon