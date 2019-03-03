|
DONALD RUDELL SHERVEY
November 25, 1921 ˜ January 28, 2019
Visitation for Donald Shervey of Vancouver, WA,
will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the funeral at
12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019,
at Skyline Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
in Portland, OR.
Skyline Memorial Gardens
4101 NW Skyline Blvd.
Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6611
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019