DONALD ROGER CAMPBELL
March 3, 1943 ˜ February 2, 2020
Donald Roger Campbell passed away on February 2, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Bemidji, MN to Donald and Ruby Campbell. The family moved to Vancouver when he was 8.
Don joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Hudson Bay High School, where he was stationed in Castle, Germany.
After leaving the Army, Don began working at Crown Zellerbach (now Georgia Pacific). He remained there until his retirement in 2003.
In 1965, Don married Barbara Riordan. They had one child, a daughter named Michelle. Although they would eventually divorce, they remained in each others lives.
Don loved traveling. He drove across the US several times, getting lost on occasion, but always finding something interesting. He loved genealogy, fishing, camping, and laughing with family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruby; and brother, James Campbell.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Randall Borroz; his ex-wife, Bobbie Campbell; his brother, Stephen Campbell; and sister, Julie Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 4, 2020