DONALD REX LAWRY
November 11, 1943 ˜ February 20, 2019
Donald Rex Lawry, 75, of Vancouver, WA died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease, early on the morning of February 20, 2019. He was born in Chanute, KS on November 11, 1943 to Leland Lowell Lawry and Eleanor Grace Lawry.
Don lived and worked in Vancouver his entire adult life, retiring from the City of Vancouver in 2005 as a superintendent at the Operations Center.
He loved outdoor activities - hunting, motorcycle riding, camping. He loved to read about American history. He loved rock and roll, gospel, country music, and the blues. He was a witty and caring person, friendly and outgoing; a good Christian man who worked hard all his live, loved his family and tried to live his faith in God every day. He left his influence on all who knew him. He is greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Lowell and Eleanor; his wife of 58 years (his ”darlin”), Louise; his children, Don and Chad; his sister, Kathy Summers; two grandchldren, James and Chelsea; and one great-grandchild, Coraline.
A memorial service will be held March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 11208 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665.
Faith Baptist Church
11208 NE Hazel Dell Ave
Vancouver, WA 98685
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 26, 2019