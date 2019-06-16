DONALD RAYMOND CLARK
May 11, 1947 ˜ May 30, 2019
Donald Raymond Clark of Vancouver, Washington, passed away quietly while house/dog sitting for a friend on May 30th, 2019. He was born May 11, 1947 in San Jose, California to Marion and Raymond Clark.
Donald had 3 children with Carol Whitman; Denise Faye Clark, Donald Raymond Clark Jr., and Dion EarlWinn Clark.
Donald is survived by his 3 children; his mother, Marion Wood; twin sister, Rae Roe; siblings, Doreen Brester, Jimmy Clark, and Steven Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2019, NOON, at Orchards Tap.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019