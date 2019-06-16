Donald Raymond Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Raymond Clark.
Obituary
Send Flowers


DONALD RAYMOND CLARK
May 11, 1947 ˜ May 30, 2019

Donald Raymond Clark of Vancouver, Washington, passed away quietly while house/dog sitting for a friend on May 30th, 2019. He was born May 11, 1947 in San Jose, California to Marion and Raymond Clark.
Donald had 3 children with Carol Whitman; Denise Faye Clark, Donald Raymond Clark Jr., and Dion EarlWinn Clark.
Donald is survived by his 3 children; his mother, Marion Wood; twin sister, Rae Roe; siblings, Doreen Brester, Jimmy Clark, and Steven Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2019, NOON, at Orchards Tap.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.