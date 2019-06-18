DONALD NIS HAGENSEN
March 4, 1924 ˜ June 14, 2019
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Fri., June 14, 2019, the 75th anniversary of the Marines landing on Saipan. He was born in Camas, WA on March 4, 1924 to Nis Nissen Hagensen and Vita Thorkilsen Hagensen. He attended Fern Prairie and Camas schools.
Don married Frances L. Hively on Nov. 25, 1947.
Donald is survived by his wife, Frances, of almost 72 years; children, Linda Hagensen (Fred), Gayle Hagensen (Bob), Michael Hagensen (Becky) and Timothy Hagensen (Nancy); grandchildren, Carrie, Scott, Brian, Dan, Melissa and Phillip; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Hagensen (Betty), Marian Buslach (Fred) and Jack Hagensen; and sisters-in-law, Maxine Hagensen and Rylien Hagensen.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, James F. Hagensen (WWII), John ”Ken” Hagensen, Edwin ”Roy” (and Melda) Hagensen, Margaret Girvan (and Terry) and Eileen Hagensen Hively; and sisters-in-law, Lois Hagensen and Laila Hagensen.
World War II veteran and Corporal of USMC, Don will be in our hearts forever.
Viewing will be held 10a.m.-2p.m. at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, WA on Thurs., June 20th, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. at the Washougal Cemetery with Marine honors on Fri., June 21st, 2019. Reception will follow at the Union Hall in Camas.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to hospice.
Published in The Columbian on June 18, 2019