DONALD MAURICE ’DON’ COHEN
Don Cohen, loving father, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 87 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He will be greatly missed.
Don was born in 1932 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Tuley High School in 1950, enlisted in the Army and became a machine gunner fighting in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in 1953. Don was awarded a purple heart and a bronze star.
Don returned to Chicago and met his wife of 50 years, Luba. They had one child, daughter, Linda. In 1962, the family moved to Portland, OR. Don spent the rest of his career working as a salesman for various electronic component companies, retiring in 1997.
Don’s military experience was never far from his thoughts. In 1996, he and fellow veteran, Don Barton, decided to move forward with a plan to construct a Korean War Memorial to honor all veterans of that war and to educate future generations. They selected Wilsonville, OR as the site and began the work of planning and fundraising for this project. The memorial was dedicated on Sept. 30, 2000. This was his legacy to all that served.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Agnes; wife, Luba; brother, Mel; and sister, Joyce.
He is survived by brothers, Art and Lyle; sister, Janis; as well as his daughter, Linda; three grandsons, Chris, Jeff and Ryan. He also has two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Lily. Don spent the last seven years of his life with his loving partner, Bev.
Graveside service will be private.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits