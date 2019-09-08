Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Groat Sr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Ridgefield United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD LEE GROAT, SR.

September 7, 1932 ˜ August 28, 2019



Donald Groat, Sr., a lifelong resident of Clark County, WA, passed away on August 28th, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born on September 7, 1932 in Vancouver, WA to Lloyd and Erma Hathaway Groat and was the second of three children. The family moved to a farm in Ridgefield when he was 6.

Don graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1950 and after graduating he went to work in the timber industry.

Don married Vera Bacon in 1953 and was married for 46 years until her passing in 2000.

Don continued to work in the timber, construction, and farming industries as well as for Pacific Wood Treating for many years.

In the early 1960’s, Don purchased the family farm, where he and Vera raised their family.

Don and his brother Lowell went into business together with the start of Columbia Woodwaste. They would eventually purchase Ridgefield Woodwaste from Roy Sonny and in 1971 they formed Groat Brothers Inc.

Don sold his interest of Groat Brothers to his brother in the early 1980s and continued to operate Columbia Woodwaste and the family farm until 2006.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, garage sales, watching football, playing cards and gathering with family and friends.

Don is survived by his 4 children, Terry (Keith) Grendahl of Vancouver, WA, Don Jr. (Carolyn) Groat of Touchet, WA, Greg (Maureen) of Ridgefield, WA and Gary (Tammy) Groat of Vancouver, WA; his sister, Melba Richards of Sandy, OR; his brother, Lowell (Netta) Groat of Ridgefield, WA; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; and his parents, Lloyd and Erma.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 12:00 PM at Ridgefield United Methodist Church.

