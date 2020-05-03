Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD L. SODEN

February 15, 1933 ˜ April 25, 2020



Donald L. Soden passed away suddenly at home Sat., April 25th, 2020 in Ridgefield, WA. He was born on Feb. 15, 1933 to parents, Esta and Theo Soden.

Don worked as an associate design engineer, retiring after 30 years, however after 2 weeks of retirement became bored and went to work for Avis/Budget where he enjoyed the camaraderie with and fellowship.

Don loved God and his church. In earlier years he served as an usher and gained many friendships, as well as used his skills making and building visual aids for teaching with his wife; Carolyn and her Sunday school class. She came up with ideas and he built the project needed for the stories.

When his son, Steven was a boy, Don loved coaching his baseball teams and fishing which was a great highlight in Don’s life.

Don loved the vacations he and his wife took with friends to Mexico, Israel, and camping in their 5th wheel trailer. He especially valued and loved his family, their many celebrations and gatherings. He had a passion for gardening, planting flowers, landscaping his yard and puttering in his home shop.

Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Soden; and children: Steven Soden (Sheri), TerriSue Soden, Vickie Pierson (Jimm), Melinda Lindner (Jack); grandchildren: Andrea Mitchell (Brad), Jonathan Pierson (Sarah), Amie Soden, Katie Soden, Brianna Schwartz (Ben), Ali Laster (Zak); great-grandchildren, Teagan, Grayson, and Lennon; a sister, Marge Bischoff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Nelson; and his youngest daughter, Michelle Soden.

A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

