Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kinman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD KINMAN

1934 ˜ 2019



Donald Kinman of Long Beach, WA, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was 85. Don was born in Corvallis, OR in 1934 and graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend, OR in 1953.

Don began working for Mack Trucks in 1953 and retired after 30 years of loyal service at age 49.

Also in 1953 he married Viola Lewis. They had two children and later divorced. His oldest child Virginia Kinman preceded him in death, while Karen Warren currently resides in Woodland, WA.

Don married again in 1964 to Vicki Hull and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage until her passing. Don and Vicki had two children, Melissa and Suzanne.

Don’s work required several moves during his career before settling in Ridgefield, WA for 30 years.

After retiring from Mack Trucks, Don continued to stay active, he drove school bus for Vancouver School District for 10 years and working part time for Poulsbo RV for 8 years. Don cherished his relationships with co-workers and several became lifelong friends. In 2006, Vicki joined him in retirement and they moved to Long Beach, WA where they enjoyed many friendships in the local area until her passing in 2011.

Later, Don married Beverly Maloy of Ocean Park, WA and although they separated, Don and Beverly enjoyed a wonderful friendship and would often spend hours together each week working on puzzles from Don’s large collection.

Don is survived by his children, Karen Warren (Scott), Melissa Peterson and Suzanne Hill (Robert); grandchildren, Melanie Miller, Jessica Wise, Jordan Peterson, Michael Hill and Aliyah Hill; 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ted Kinman (Claudia) and Daniel Kinman (Natalie).

He was preceded by death his wife, Vicki Kinman; daughter, Virginia Kinman; father, Doyle Kinman; mother, Gladys Kinman; brother, David Kinman (Marilyn); and sister, Gladys Josephine Fraser (Doug).

Don was a farmer at heart and enjoyed working his land. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

Don’s memorial will be held at Renewed Hope Ministries located at 716 W. 17th Street in Vancouver, WA at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019.

Please sign his guest book @

Donald Kinman of Long Beach, WA, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was 85. Don was born in Corvallis, OR in 1934 and graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend, OR in 1953.Don began working for Mack Trucks in 1953 and retired after 30 years of loyal service at age 49.Also in 1953 he married Viola Lewis. They had two children and later divorced. His oldest child Virginia Kinman preceded him in death, while Karen Warren currently resides in Woodland, WA.Don married again in 1964 to Vicki Hull and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage until her passing. Don and Vicki had two children, Melissa and Suzanne.Don’s work required several moves during his career before settling in Ridgefield, WA for 30 years.After retiring from Mack Trucks, Don continued to stay active, he drove school bus for Vancouver School District for 10 years and working part time for Poulsbo RV for 8 years. Don cherished his relationships with co-workers and several became lifelong friends. In 2006, Vicki joined him in retirement and they moved to Long Beach, WA where they enjoyed many friendships in the local area until her passing in 2011.Later, Don married Beverly Maloy of Ocean Park, WA and although they separated, Don and Beverly enjoyed a wonderful friendship and would often spend hours together each week working on puzzles from Don’s large collection.Don is survived by his children, Karen Warren (Scott), Melissa Peterson and Suzanne Hill (Robert); grandchildren, Melanie Miller, Jessica Wise, Jordan Peterson, Michael Hill and Aliyah Hill; 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ted Kinman (Claudia) and Daniel Kinman (Natalie).He was preceded by death his wife, Vicki Kinman; daughter, Virginia Kinman; father, Doyle Kinman; mother, Gladys Kinman; brother, David Kinman (Marilyn); and sister, Gladys Josephine Fraser (Doug).Don was a farmer at heart and enjoyed working his land. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and many friends.Don’s memorial will be held at Renewed Hope Ministries located at 716 W. 17th Street in Vancouver, WA at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close