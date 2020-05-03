Donald Keith Beatty

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Keith Beatty.
Service Information
Evergreen Staples Funeral Chapel
3414 NE 52nd Street, Suite 101
Vancouver, WA
98661
(360)-693-3649
Obituary
Send Flowers


DONALD KEITH BEATTY
March 7, 1959 ˜ April 22, 2020

Donald Keith Beatty of Vancouver, WA, a selfless man, husband, son, brother, father (2 and 4-legged), uncle and friend, passed away April 22nd, 2020. Sadly, Donnie’s story ended after succumbing to his long-standing battle with several illnesses.
Donnie was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and believed in the promise at Revelation 21: 3,4. Until then, as the Beatles (one of Don’s favorites) would sing:
“Please don’t spoil my day, I’m miles away.
And after all, I’m only sleeping.”
Gifts can be made to JW.ORG Worldwide Work to support humanitarian efforts or to IPawditforward.org, a local animal support group.
Please view and sign his guest books @
www.evergreenstaples.com
and www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.