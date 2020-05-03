DONALD KEITH BEATTY
March 7, 1959 ˜ April 22, 2020
Donald Keith Beatty of Vancouver, WA, a selfless man, husband, son, brother, father (2 and 4-legged), uncle and friend, passed away April 22nd, 2020. Sadly, Donnie’s story ended after succumbing to his long-standing battle with several illnesses.
Donnie was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and believed in the promise at Revelation 21: 3,4. Until then, as the Beatles (one of Don’s favorites) would sing:
“Please don’t spoil my day, I’m miles away.
And after all, I’m only sleeping.”
Gifts can be made to JW.ORG Worldwide Work to support humanitarian efforts or to IPawditforward.org, a local animal support group.
Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020