DONALD ”DON” HENRY COPENHAGEN

November 26, 1926 ˜ July 6, 2019



Donald ”Don” Henry Copenhagen, lifelong resident of Portland, OR and recently of Vancouver, WA, passed away at the Oregon Veterans Home, Lebanon, OR on July 6, 2019 at age 92.

Don was born to Henry and Elna Copenhagen in Oroville, CA, in 1926. His family later settled in Portland where he attended Sunnyside Grade School and met his future wife, Geraldine (Gerri) Wagner. Following graduation from Washington High School in 1945, he entered the US

Following the war, Don attended Oregon State College then decided to join the family business, the Western Seat Cover Company, and later American Fabrics with his wife Gerri, in Portland until his retirement in the early 2000’s.

Don met Patti Hage at the Luepke Community Center in Vancouver where they were regular attendees. They married in 2003 and were married for almost 10 years, before her passing in 2013.

In 2017, Don was accompanied by his son Ron on a Veterans Honor Flight to Washington DC to visit the WWII Veteran’s Memorial. The trip of a lifetime.

Don was a member of the American Legion, Masons, Elks and Eagles Clubs.

Preceding him in death are Don’s parents, Henry and Elna; brother, Lester Copenhagen; and sister, Lorena Copenhagen; and wives, Geraldine Wagner Copenhagen (2001) and Patricia Hage Copenhagen (2013).

Don is survived by his six children: Gail Oxley (Terry), Tumwater, WA, Carol Copenhagen, Grand Rapids, MN, Ruth Price, San Jose, CA, Ron Copenhagen (Lois), Canby, OR, Elna Benbow (Paul), Cary, NC and Kris Copenhagen (Becky), Portland, OR; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several other relatives in his extended family.

A graveside service will be held at Riverview Abbey, Portland, OR on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Friends and family are invited to a reception at 12:00 PM, followed by Internment at 1:00 PM.

