DONALD HARVEY MEYER
November 27, 1939 ˜ October 8, 2020
Beloved husband Donald Harvey Meyer went home to heaven Oct. 8, 2020, age 80, in his childhood home in Vancouver, WA. He was born Nov. 27, 1939, to Harvey E. Meyer and Florence E. (Downs) Meyer.
After graduating from Vancouver High School in 1957, Don joined the Air Force and served as an airborne navigation electronics specialist at Panama Canal Zone.
In 1964, Don began studying mechanical engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle where he met fellow student and love of his life, Laura E. McIntyre. They married in June 1967 and graduated in June 1968.
Don worked as an electronic design engineer for a variety of Seattle companies and greatly enjoyed electric car and aviation events. An avid traveler, often with extended family, he and Laura visited many national parks and 28 countries, notably six trips to Israel.
He loved music and sang in church choirs and on praise teams for more than 50 years. Don was very proud to have donated 24 gallons of blood to Bloodworks Northwest over the years. He battled Parkinson’s Disease and dementia for five years and lost his life to a combination of COVID-19 and Parkinson complications.
Special thanks to caregivers Jennifer, Robert and Bob, and the compassionate people of PeaceHealth Hospice who enabled Don to die at home.
Don was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Michael Millam.
He is survived by Laura, his wife of 53 years; sister, Lois Millam; her sons, Steve Millam (Margaret) and John Millam; cousins, Bob and Walter Downs (Marian); brother-in-law, Robert McIntyre Jr. (Ann); and 14 other nephews and nieces.
We will miss his quirky sense of humor, his quiet strength, and his 70 years of loving and serving the Lord.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it’s safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Ave., Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008 or to Kessid Columbia Church, mailing address: 10013 NE Hazel Dell Ave., PMB #196, Vancouver, WA 98685.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits