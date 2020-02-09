Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Harold Karsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD HAROLD KARSCH

November 14, 1952 ˜ January 20, 2020



As night became early morning Monday, January 20th, 2020, Donald Harold Karsch, affectionately known as Homer, quietly and peacefully left this world for higher hunting grounds and forever favorable winds.

He and his twin brother, Douglas, were born to Dorothy and Gustav Karsch on November 14th, 1952 in Middleburgh, NY. Donald claimed being the older and wiser of the two by 7 minutes. Donald stayed in NY through high school and a few years of college, but in 1973 headed west to attend Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, OR renowned for its Cadastral Survey Engineering program.

Upon graduation, he quickly found permanent employment with Wimena National Forest in Klamath Falls as the Forest’s Lands Surveyor.

In 1987, Donald and his family moved to Vancouver, WA to work with the Gifford Pinchot National Forest until his retirement in 2007. In this time, he and Valerie raised two beautiful children, gardened for an army, coached kids’ soccer, hiked, sailed, loved Nature and all of life.

Donald leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Valerie Karsch; daughter, Krystal Karsch; son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Devenie Karsch; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Diana Karsch; sister and brother-in-law, Paula and John Scofield; brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Laurel Karsch, Kim and Kate Karsch.

He was preceded by his father, Gustav; his loving mother Dorothy; and brother and sister-in-law, Willard, Sr. and Freyja Karsch.

Although God needed this beautiful angel, his love and spirit will live on forever in this world and in our hearts.





