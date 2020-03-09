DONALD GLEN COMSTOCK
January 19, 1939 ˜ February 20, 2020
Donald Glen Comstock, 81, of Battle Ground, WA, passed away February 20th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Glen was born in Sedro Woolley, WA on January 19th, 1939 to Edith and Earl Comstock. Glen’s work ethic began at an early age when he picked strawberries, beans, worked in a cannery and worked for logging companies.
In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and because of his logging heavy equipment experience was assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five (USNMCB5).
After Glen’s Navy discharge, he went back to working in the logging industry. Glen then went to work in the maritime industry where he worked his way up to tugboat Captain running ocean going tugs and tugs on the Columbia River system. He retired as Port Captain from Foss Maritime. Upon retirement, he took on the daily care and spoiling of two of his granddaughters.
Glen’s passion for steam locomotives and old-time logging history resulted in a massive document library which he was able to share with people all over the world. He enjoyed his wild and domestic animals, firewood cutting and being outside even in Washington’s “liquid sunshine”.
Glen was a member of the Battle Ground Lions, National Railway Historical Society (NRHS), the Loyal Legend Of Logged On Loggers (4L) and was the Historical Archivist for the TimberTimes publication.
Glen is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Sharrie Baughman (Jeff), Ronald Comstock, Angelique Garber (Tim) and Clay Comstock (Charlotte); nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., March 14th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Highland Lutheran Church, 38809 NE 41st Avenue, LaCenter, WA 98629.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Glen’s name, to the Highland Lutheran Church building fund.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020