Donald Gene Miller, 89, of Woodland, WA, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. He was born to Mel and Goldie ( Smith ) Miller in Louden Township, IL. He grew up a farm boy and served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict Don married Shirlee Ann Flick on April 19, 1953.He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; their six lovely children: Kathy, Becki, Jack (deceased), Penny, Donna and Melody; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.Don lived out a deep faith in God, and served over 20 years at an orphanage in Mexico.Services will be held Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Community Church in Ariel, WA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at ffhm.org Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits