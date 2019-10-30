DONALD GENE MILLER
May 31, 1930 ˜ October 27, 2019
Donald Gene Miller, 89, of Woodland, WA, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. He was born to Mel and Goldie (Smith) Miller in Louden Township, IL. He grew up a farm boy and served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
Don married Shirlee Ann Flick on April 19, 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; their six lovely children: Kathy, Becki, Jack (deceased), Penny, Donna and Melody; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
Don lived out a deep faith in God, and served over 20 years at an orphanage in Mexico.
Services will be held Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Community Church in Ariel, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at ffhm.org.
