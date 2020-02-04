Donald Edward Yeaman (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Edward Yeaman.
Service Information
Macy and Son Funeral Home
135 NE Evans St
McMinnville, OR
97128
(503)-472-6151
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Baker Creek Community Church
325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd
McMinnville, OR
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


DONALD (DON) EDWARD YEAMAN
December 27, 1936 ˜ January 28, 2020

Donald (Don) Yeaman passed away January 28, 2020 in North Carolina. He was born December 27, 1936 in Chinook, Montana.
Don retired from WinCo Foods as a Vice President of Bulk Foods Operations.
Services will be held on February 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Baker Creek Community Church, 325 NW Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, Oregon.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com and www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.