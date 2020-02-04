DONALD (DON) EDWARD YEAMAN
December 27, 1936 ˜ January 28, 2020
Donald (Don) Yeaman passed away January 28, 2020 in North Carolina. He was born December 27, 1936 in Chinook, Montana.
Don retired from WinCo Foods as a Vice President of Bulk Foods Operations.
Services will be held on February 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Baker Creek Community Church, 325 NW Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, Oregon.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 4, 2020