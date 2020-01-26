Guest Book View Sign Service Information St James Catholic Church 218 W 12th St Vancouver, WA 98660 Rosary 8:30 AM Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater i Vancouver , WA View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater i Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD “DON” CHARLES FAZZIO

September 22, 1940 ˜ January 14, 2020



Donald “Don” Charles Fazzio passed away in Vancouver, Washington on January 14th, 2020 at the age of 79.

Don was born in Portland, Oregon on September 22nd, 1940. He was the first of two children born to Charles and Elenor Fazzio. Growing up, Don was driven, motivated, and sometimes stubborn. Those were the qualities that helped him succeed later in life.

He attended the University of Portland and graduated in 1962 with a degree in psychology. When running his own business, he jokingly said that his degree helped him in customer service.

Don and his father started Fazzio Fruit and Produce, Inc. In 1960, it grew from a small wholesale business in a farmers market to a 30,000 square foot facility that sold frozen fruits, vegetables, and prepared foods. After many years of success, Don sold his business and retired in 2005.

Don’s first marriage was to Carol Innocenti. They had two children; Michelle (Fazzio) Jensen and Troy Fazzio. Then in 1985, he married Sally Zanobelli. They had two children; Kristie (Fazzio) Hedlund and Vito Fazzio.

Don was a caring father and family man. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. He loved sports, movies, and, like a true Italian, food. He was the “Don” of his family, often providing advice and comfort to many. He was loved and cherished by all.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Charlene (Fazzio) Brentano.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Fazzio of Vancouver, Washington; his children, Michelle Jensen (Karl), Troy Fazzio (Joy), Kristie Hedlund (Travis), and Vito Fazzio; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Jensen, Lauren Jensen, and London Hedlund; and many other extended family members and friends.

A recitation of the Rosary will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. at the Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater in Vancouver, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Don’s memory to in Portland, Oregon.

