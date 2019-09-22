DONALD BRIDENBECKER
June 21, 1933 ˜ September 9, 2019
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Donald ”Don” Bridenbecker, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. He was born June 21, 1933, to Norman and Lillian Bridenbecker in Portland, OR. Don graduated from Beaverton High School in June 1951 and attended the Oregon Institute of Technology.
On June 19, 1960, he married Gail Masters and had one child, Daniel.
Don worked at Alcoa in Vancouver, WA, for 20 years.
On June 7, 1986, he married Shirley Haack.
Don had four passions in life: the Lord, cars, wine and jazz. He also loved reading the bible and joined the choir at every church he attended.
Don is survived by his wife of 33 years, Shirley; his children, Daniel Bridenbecker; Sheryl Delagasse and Scott Haack; his sister, Linda Light; and many grandchildren, cousins and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, WA, where memorial contributions may be sent.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019