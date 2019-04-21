Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. DONALD BEHRENDS. View Sign



DR. DONALD BEHRENDS, O.D.

June 22, 1924 ˜ March 21, 2019



Dr. Donald Behrends of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born on June 22, 1924 in Riceville, Iowa to Jennie and Henry Behrends. Don was the youngest of 8 children. He grew up in that area and attended Emmetsburg High School.

In 1943, at the age of 19, Don joined the Army and served in the infantry in Europe in

From there, Don attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR and obtained his Dr. of Optometry degree.

In 1954, he opened his solo optometric practice on Evergreen Blvd. in Vancouver, WA. Don’s optometric practice was there for 30 years. After selling his practice to Dr. Richard Payne, he continued to work for another 10 years.

Don was very active in the Vancouver Lions Club for over 40 years. He received a Lifetime Membership Award and was a Melvin Jones Fellow in Lions International Foundation. He held many awards for his activities in his club. Don loved hunting and was a member of Clark Rifle Range Club for many years.

Don is survived by his son, Dennis Behrends; daughter, Becky (Rick) Morcom; and grandchildren, Brianne and Alex Behrends and Samantha and James Morcom.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Behrends in October 2017, after 71 years of marriage.

Please sign his guest book @

