Service Information Church of the Good Shepherd 805 SE Ellsworth Rd Vancouver, WA 98664 Service 2:00 PM Church of The Good Shepherd 805 S.E. Ellsworth Rd Vancouver , WA Celebration of Life Following Services Royal Oaks Country Club 8917 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd Vancouver , WA



DONA CHAPMAN HOLMES

October 7, 1926 ˜ January 26, 2020



Dona Chapman Holmes, 93, of Vancouver, WA, passed away in her home on January 26, 2020. She was born October 7, 1926 in Portland, OR to Lyle A. and Goldie Chapman. She graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and the University of Oregon in 1948, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.

Dona married Leonard A. Holmes, a native of Vancouver, WA.

She began her teaching career at Sandy High School, Franklin and Lincoln High Schools (where her golf coaching career began) before finding her teaching home in the Beaverton School District beginning at Sunset High School and teaching her final sixteen years at Beaverton High School. Dona taught physical education and began coaching girls’ volleyball in 1972 along with the girls’ golf team. She retired in 1984, to pursue another passion in her life, playing golf on her own time.

Dona influenced everyone she was in contact with whether as a mother, friend, mentor, coach or as many described her a “grand lady”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard and has been interned at Willamette National Cemetery.

Dona is survived by her four daughters, Janet Elliott, Nancy Holmes, Susan Costanzo, Judy Westwood; her four grandchildren, Todd, Charisa, Markie and Bailey; and six great-grandchildren, Grayson, Sawyer, Blake, Ryne, Jack and Kaiden.

A service will be held on Thursday, February 27, at 2:00 PM at Church of The Good Shepherd, 805 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA 98664, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to either the Delta Gamma Foundation, 3250 Riverside Rd., Columbus, OH, 43221 or online at

Please sign her guest book @

