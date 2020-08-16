DON CLEVELAND WILLIAMS
April 10, 1941 ˜ August 6, 2020
Don Cleveland Williams, age 79, succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease on Aug. 6 at his home in East Vancouver. He was born in LaVerne, CA to Daphne Ione Irvin and Don Fred Williams. The family moved to Paradise, CA and then to Chico, CA where Don attended school. He graduated from California State University at Chico in 1964. He continued at the University of California, Davis, receiving a PhD in Biochemistry in 1968. He was hired as a professor at Western Washington University where he taught from 1968-2007.
Don married Marva Van Dyne in 1964. They were married for 56 years. They moved to the Vancouver area in 2008 to be near their grandchildren.
In addition to teaching, Don loved having land to farm, garden, grow fruit trees, raise a few cattle, have hens for fresh eggs. In 1978 Don built a large solar home (active and passive) east of Bellingham, WA using wood he logged from the land to make cedar exterior siding, cedar shakes for the roof, old growth Doug fir for the massive interior beams and all the structural lumber, plus maple for the butcherblock kitchen counters. In the 1990’s he cleared land on a farm in Everson, WA and started the McCauley Creek Vineyard, bringing a Pinot Noir and a Pinot Gris to market in 1995.
Don was a bright, kind person who lived life vigorously. For 28 years, he enjoyed playing handball daily and participating in regional tournaments. He loved backpacking in the Sierra Nevadas, Trinity Alps, and the Cascades. He loved traveling in Europe, especially by rail, and walking all day in the small towns of Tuscany. Of all his projects there was one that meant everything to him and that was his family. He treasured his children and delighted in their growth and enjoyment of life. He loved watching as they became wonderful, sensitive adults with great families of their own. Don leaves behind his wife, Marva; his daughter, Brianne (Bill Hutfilz); his son, Jared (Qin Qin) and his cherished grandchildren, Daphne, Elliot, and Zoe.
There will be a scattering of Don’s ashes at a later time.
