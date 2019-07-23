Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Fort Vancouver’s Historic Red Cross Building 605 East Barnes Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



DOLORES MAE MARTIN

July 1, 1928 ˜ July 9, 2019



Dolores Mae Martin was born in 1928 in Spokane, WA to Frank and Mae Hippler who met in Portland, OR. They moved to north Idaho, where sister Evelyn was born in 1925, then moved to Spokane in 1927. They all moved to southern California, Cardiff by the Sea, in 1944, where Dolores started work there.

She married Lefty Martin and eloped to Yuma in 1949. Daughter D. Renee was born in 1950. They returned to Spokane in 1958.

Dolores started a career as bookkeeper/office manager for a lumber/molding company. Son Wesley Kyle was born in 1961. She took early retirement in 1972 and was a house-mother until 1980, when her son graduated from high school.

As the son headed off to college, she reconnected with a 1940s flame, Steve Smeaton of San Diego, whom she married in 1980 (and preceded her in death in 1998).

Dolores was a kind and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who will be missed by family and friends. She will be remembered through her gardening efforts, favorite music, sense of humor, eternal smile, and formidable character.

A memorial service will be Monday, July 29th at 2 p.m. at Fort Vancouver’s Historic Red Cross Building, 605 East Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661.

Please sign her guest book @

