DOLORES JOSEPHINE HIBBERD
July 26, 1921 ˜ September 29, 2019
Dolores Josephine Thelen was born in Chicago on July 26, 1921, to Peter and ”Gustie” (Fenclova) Thelen and lived to the impressive age of 98. She was one of four siblings.
Dolores met her sweetheart John Hibberd in Alexandria, VA, where they were married and started a family. Dolores moved to Vancouver, WA, with her two oldest children to be near John’s family when he went off to WWII. John and Dolores were married over 70 years until his death at the age of 97 in 2015.
Dolores raised five children: William, Robert, Nancy, Frances, and Diana; and enjoyed attending all of their school functions.
Dolores liked to tend her roses and had them blooming into late fall. She loved music, musicals, and had a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed games with lifelong bingo and casino buddies, crocheted miles of yarn over the years, and always had a full bowl of candy for her grandchildren. Dolores was also famous for her peanut butter fudge and clam dip. She always welcomed the family to her home which was a happy meeting place for over half a century. She will be missed.
Dolores is survived by her children: Robert (Vickie) Hibberd, Nancy (Pat) Ipox, Frances Anderson and Diana (Bill) Grove; daughter-in-law, Gamin Hibberd; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Hibberd; and son-in-law, Roger Anderson.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019