DOLORES JAFFE

August 20, 1932 ˜ October 15, 2019



Dolores Lee Glazer was born on August 20, 1932 to Mary Warshal Glazer and Samuel Jack Glazer in Seattle, WA. A child of the depression, she was very lucky to have a home that she shared with her parents and older sister Shirley. Her aunts and uncles were close by and family get-togethers were a normal occurrence. This became extremely important during WWII when her father, a Lt. Col., received the call to serve his country. When the war was over, her father wanted to move to California, but her mother wanted to stay close to her family in Seattle, so they divorced.

Dolores graduated from Garfield high school in 1951. She was a Seafair Princess in 1951 and 1953 where she learned her trademark smile that can be seen in every picture taken of her well into her 80’s.

At the young age of 22, she met the man of her dreams, Ralph Jaffe, on a blind date and they married on September 11, 1955 in Seattle. A year later, Ralph had a business opportunity in Vancouver, WA with his father. They purchased Shield’s Sporting Goods, and after a year of duplex living, Dolores and Ralph purchased their first home in Vancouver, a house where they lived for 34 years.

In the early 1970’s, Dolores reconnected with her father who was living in Cathedral City, CA. Eventually, she and Ralph purchased a mobile home in the same park as her father and moved there permanently in 1992.

Dolores took up golfing with Ralph in the early 1970’s and loved it. They were members of Royal Oaks Country Club until moving to California when both took an active role with Date Palm Country Club, serving as officers and on many committees. She loved Mah Jongg, travel and taking long walks in her community. She knew most of the people in her park and greeted them by name. They all knew her as well.

In March 1997, Dolores’s world was turned upside down when her beloved husband of 41 years suddenly passed away due to a massive stroke at the age of 66. She chose to stay in Cathedral City and began traveling on her own, on cruises or with a group. She loved seeing the world and would often visit her children and grandchildren. Although she had many suitors, she chose to remain single since “no one compares to my Ralph”.

About four years ago, Dolores moved back to the Northwest. Shortly after her move, she was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and her health began to slowly deteriorate. Even as the disease was taking its toll, she always wanted her family around her and never forgot who they were. Doctors said that it was unusual for her to be so aware of her failing health, which made it even more difficult for her at the end. She said that she wanted to go home. She is now resting peacefully with her beloved husband in Palm Springs, CA.

She is survived by her three children, Michael (Ann) Jaffe, Shari Jaffe Zee, Julie Taylor (Joe); and grandchildren, Hannah, Zachary, Miriam, and Bridget.

Special thanks to Hospice and Bonaventure of Tigard

Celebration of life will be held privately.

Remembrances can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) LBDA.org, or Congregation Kol Ami

