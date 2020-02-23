Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dollie Mae Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOLLIE MAE (MCGEE) CLARK

October 28, 1928 ˜ February 14, 2020



Dollie Mae (McGee) Clark passed away peacefully on the morning of February 14, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1928 to Burton (1880-1931) and Mamie McGee (1891-1971) in Relief township, Arkansas. She was the youngest and last surviving of Burt’s 7 children (5 with Mamie).

Dollie moved with her mother to Vancouver, Washington in 1947 where she attended and graduated from Ogden Meadows High School in 1948. While attending St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Vancouver, she met and married Harold Franklin Clark (1926-2007) November 18, 1950, starting a family that would include 3 daughters. Dollie loved working as a nurse at several locations throughout Vancouver during her long career in health care.

Before and after retirement, Dollie enjoyed traveling with Harold, taking many trips to see family and friends in the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada.

Through the years, Dollie found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved to spoil them whenever she was able. Dollie was a huge fan of sports, especially the Blazers and Mariners, and loved watching as many games as she could and enjoyed discussing the teams with anyone who would take the time to chat with her. She also loved to shop, especially enjoying yard sales and singing stuffed animals. Dollie loved picking strawberries for her family and friends and would reminisce of picking cotton when she was a little girl in Arkansas.

Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and her daughter, Peggy.

Dollie is survived by two daughters, Patty and Pam; as well as 6 grandchildren; soon to be 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank PeaceHealth Hospice and Harmony Adult Care Home for their loving care of Dollie in her final days.

Please sign her guest book @

