DOLLIE CAROL (LANDENBERGER) SMITH

July 30, 1938 ˜ October 18, 2019



Dollie Carol (Landenberger) Smith, born July, 30 1938, was surrounded by family as she peacefully passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 18, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. She was 81 years old.

Dollie was born July 30, 1938 to Frederick and Martha (Hieb) Landenberger in Billings, Montana. She grew up as the youngest of six sisters and had two younger brothers. In 1942, her family relocated to California, living for periods in San Francisco, Galt, Lodi, and Grass Valley before settling in Sacramento.

In 1957, Dollie married David Smith, whom she had originally met on a blind date 3 years earlier. They moved to Southern California and lived near Hollywood while David pursued a broadcasting career. They moved back to Sacramento in 1961 while Dollie was expecting her first child, and then to San Jose where she would spend the next 35 years.

In the mid-1970’s, while handling a household with three kids, Dollie went back to work and to school, taking night classes. She eventually landed a position at a small electronics company, Intel Corporation, where she went on to have an extremely successful 20-year career.

After retiring in the late-1990’s, she settled in the Pacific Northwest with her partner in life, Jesse Knight.

Dollie will long be remembered for her infectious laugh and wonderful enthusiasm for life, her brilliant mind, her amazing generosity, and her curiosity of the world and the universe. She travelled the world and gave of herself to everyone she knew. She was most happy when those around her were safe, content, and enjoying their lives. Dollie’s intelligence and curiosity meant she always knew the right and best way to do something, and she was not shy in letting you know if you were not doing it that way. You see, she couldn’t stand to let something not work out or bad happen, because she loved you.

Dollie is survived by her children, Glenda, Greg and Garett Smith; her grandchildren, Heath and David Hocken, Alexia Maria Castellano Smith, Nolan and Delaney Smith; her great-grandsons, Hayden and Jackson Hocken; her sister, Luella Hudson; brother, Myron Landenberger; and former husband, David Smith.

She was preceded in death by Jesse Knight; her parents; four of her sisters and a brother.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1:00-4:00p.m. at Embassy Suites Sacramento, River City Ballroom, 100 Capital Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Please consider supporting the American Cancer Society (or similar) that works endlessly to find solutions and ease the impact for those affected. Thank you.

