1/1
Dixie Lee Arata
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DIXIE LEE ARATA
January 7, 1925 ˜ August 29, 2020

Dixie L. Arata (Simmons) was born Jan. 7, 1925 in South Bend, WA to Gretchen K. Simmons and James “Gordon” Simmons. She attended grade school in Brooklyn and Raymond, WA, completing her last two years of high school in Shelton, WA.
Dixie attended business college in Salem, OR, then received her bachelor of arts degree from College of Puget Sound (The University of Puget Sound) in occupational therapy. She completed her fieldwork in tuberculosis, general medical & surgical and cerebral palsy in Honolulu, Oahu, HI; orthopedics & pediatrics at LA County General; and psychology at the Brentwood, CA VA Hospital. Later she completed her master of science in special education administration at Portland State University.
She worked in the VA hospital in Livermore, CA where she became a charter member of American Association of University Women.
She met Sil L. Arata in the TB unit, they married in 1954 in Vancouver, WA. They moved to Corvallis, OR while Sil attended Oregon State College (Oregon State University) where son Sil Jr. and daughter Susan were born.
Dixie was head of the O.T. Department at Morningside Hospital in Portland, and then worked for the Vancouver School District for 24 years. She divorced in 1973.
She served on too many boards, assemblies, and committees to name here.
Dixie is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Jim Simmons.
She is survived by her son, Sil L. Arata, Jr; daughter-in-law, Candy Arata; grandson, Nick and wife Erin Arata; her daughter, Sue Svendsen and son-in-law Bill Svendsen; grandchildren, Carl, Erik and wife Michelle, Brandis Svendsen, and Lacy and Jason Stoker. She had seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Sil L. Arata of Philomath, OR.
This woman was an inspiration. Always a smile. Always a joke and a song.
For those who knew her, “That’s what he said” and “Mom’s on the roof.”
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Sil: Very sorry to hear about your mom. I never had the pleasure of meeting her but she sounds like a very special lady. May God give you comfort at this time.
Lee Goodwin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved