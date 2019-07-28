DICK L. WILLS
August 29, 1937 ˜ June 30, 2019
Dick L. Wills, 81, a loving brother, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, peacefully passed away June 30, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born on August 29, 1937 to John and Florence Wills in Alliance, NE where he graduated from high school.
Dick attended Clark College and Mortuary Science School in Walla Walla, WA.
He was a partner in Vancouver Funeral Chapel and Northwood Park Cemetery until he retired and opened D&D Paint Store in Vancouver, WA with his brother Dennis Wills. Dick moved on to become a General Contractor, he loved remodeling and home repairs.
Dick is survived by his two children, Darin Wills (JJ), Denise Hill (Chris); daughter-in-law, Jodi Lagerway; grandchildren, Cody Hill (Lanie), Dylan Wills, Morgan Hill, Taylor Peterson, Madison Meyers and Kennedy Meyers; great-grandchild, Sutton Hill; sisters, Bernice, Violet, Ilene and Judy; and brother, Dennis Wills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Wills; and ex-wife, Shirley Wright.
A memorial service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Northwood Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 16407 NE 15th Avenue, Ridgefield, WA 98642.
Dick loved his dogs Chablis, Chardonnay and Elli. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Southwesthumane.org.
Published in The Columbian on July 28, 2019