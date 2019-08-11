DIANNE LEA CHERRINGTON
August 16, 1936 ˜ July 31, 2019
Dianne Lea Cherrington, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at her home on July 31, 2019.
She was born in Rapid City, SD, to parents, Eileen Anna and Winfred Neil Cherrington on August 16, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Columbia High School in Richland, WA.
After moving to Vancouver in 1971, Dianne worked for Jantzen Swimwear Co. as a seamstress. She then worked at Farmers Insurance Group as a supervisor until her retirement in 1994.
Dianne’s favorite activities were reading, quilting, painting, drawing, and knitting. She spent her remaining days with her sweet dog ‘Lil-e’ by her side, and with family, often enjoying visits from her granddaughter, Carolynn.
Dianne is survived by her daughter, Debra (Nathan) Bright; and her son, Brian (Liz) Johnson; both of Vancouver, WA; sisters, Gail Hollingsworth of Issaquah, WA and Sandra Cherrington of Tacoma, WA; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence or see updated service information, please visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com or sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019